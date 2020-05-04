CF man charged in hit-and-run crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A rural Chippewa Falls man who struck and injured a woman in the village of Lake Hallie in September has been charged with hit-and-run, causing an injury.

Joseph R. Mohr, 68, 8200 183rd St., was charged in Chippewa County Court. Mohr will appear in court July 2.

According to the criminal complaint, the crash happened at 2:31 p.m. Sept. 26 in the Walmart parking lot. The female victim suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene by the Chippewa Fire District EMS; she later went to urgent care at a nearby hospital. She said she was struck by a large truck. The driver accelerated and drove away from the scene.

When officers tracked Mohr down, he initially denied the hit-and-run, but later stated he recalled “touching her” with his truck, adding that the victim was not in the crosswalk, and he didn’t think he was close enough to hit her. He was given a preliminary breath test, which showed no alcohol in his system.

Officers obtained video surveillance footage from the retailer, and they observed Mohr’s truck striking the woman, with her stumbling after being hit, and her limping into the store afterward.

