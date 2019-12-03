A Chippewa Falls man has been charged after being accused of assaulting two women at his home.
Shaun A. Ciokiewicz, 33, 830 Macomber St., was charged in Chippewa County Court with two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, battery, intimidation of a witness, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon) and bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint, Chippewa Falls police were called to Ciokiewicz’s house on Nov. 22; an officer observed Ciokiewicz fleeing in a car.
Officers interviewed two women who stated Ciokiewicz assaulted them. One woman said he “grabbed a knife from the kitchen table and placed the width of the blade to her neck.” She sustained a superficial cut.
You have free articles remaining.
The other woman said that Ciokiewicz had punched her. The officer observed she had a split upper and lower lip, and a swollen right eye.
Officers located Ciokiewicz at a home in Altoona, where he was arrested.
In 2017, Ciokiewicz was convicted in Chippewa County Court of domestic abuse and substantial battery-intend to cause bodily harm. He was ordered to serve six months in jail, and he was placed on probation for 2½ years. He also was convicted of stalking in 2014.
Ciokiewicz also is charged with battery, disorderly conduct and bail jumping on a separate matter in Clark County Court. He will return to court there Dec. 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.