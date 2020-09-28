CF man convicted of homicide in overdose case

The charges also state Johnson provided drugs to 28-year-old Samuel Ott, who died in Eau Claire Nov. 18, 2017.

When Johnson’s home was searched, officers found 238 grams of meth, 432 grams of marijuana, 23.1 grams of heroin, 21.1 grams of cocaine, 284 vials of what officers believed to be steroids, and multiple bags of unknown powders. The meth was analyzed and determined to be 98 percent pure.

On March 6, 2018, Johnson pleaded guilty to possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Last May, he was sentenced to serve 20 years in a federal prison.

Johnson had two prior drug offense convictions. Online court records show Johnson was convicted in 2009 in Chippewa County Court of second-degree reckless injury and possession of meth, and he was ordered to serve a four-year prison sentence, along with another four years of extended supervision. He also has been convicted of criminal trespass, obstructing an officer, bail jumping, escape, and drunk driving on four occasions.

The Department of Justice was handling just the drug offenses and not the death.

Johnson’s girlfriend, 41-year-old April J. Lonetree, was arrested alongside Johnson, but her matter wasn’t transferred to federal court.