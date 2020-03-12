CF man gets probation in threat case

A Chippewa Falls man who became angry at his estranged wife, and is accused of taking out a loaded gun and firing it once out of a car window while he was intoxicated, has been placed on two years of probation.
Ryan P. Schwenk, 35, 1830 Wheaton St., pleaded no contest Tuesday in Chippewa County Court to operating a firearm while intoxicated, false imprisonment/domestic abuse, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.
Judge Steve Gibbs ordered the two years of probation, with a requirement that Schwenk cannot consume alcohol or illegal drugs. Schwenk also must pay $1,329 in fines/court costs and $956 in probation. The firearm used in the incident also was confiscated.
If Schwenk is revoked, he was given jail credit for 20 days already served.
At the time of the incident, Schwenk was a Bloomer resident.
You have free articles remaining.
According to the criminal complaint, an adult woman, Schwenk and their four-year-old child were traveling home after leaving a party in New Auburn on May 26, and Schwenk had become upset because he didn’t want to leave the party.
On the way home, they got into an argument about their relationship, as they are currently separated. During the argument, Schwenk armed himself with a handgun that he had in the glove compartment, and he put the barrel of the gun in his mouth. Schwenk made a statement that he was going to kill himself in front of their child. Schwenk loaded the gun, and he fired a shot out the driver’s side window. She was able to “talk him down” and had Schwenk drop her off at her vehicle.
The woman called authorities once out of the car. Officers responded to Schwenk’s residence, where they took his firearm, a .380 caliber pistol and a magazine containing four live rounds. The officer said he had driven past the residence and saw Schwenk run into the house to obtain the firearm. The officer was able to detain Schwenk. A preliminary breath test showed Schwenk had a .125 blood-alcohol level.
Schwenk was out on bond, with a requirement he has no contact with the woman, and that he not engage in any criminal activity.
The false imprisonment conviction comes from a separate incident on May 10.
In that case, the woman said she was at Schwenk’s home to pick up some of her belongings, and Schwenk became angry and threw her purse across the room. Schwenk “pushed her into the bedroom, closed the door, and pinned her to the bed. (She) stated Schwenk made threats to kill her.”
The woman said she was able to push herself free and leave the house.