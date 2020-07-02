CF suspect receives 4-year commitment

The Chippewa Falls Police Department and the Eau Claire Regional SWAT team responded to the hotel, 501 Summit Ave. The officers learned Knyphausen was a convicted felon and has a history of violence. The hotel room faced south, toward the NorthRidge Center, which includes several restaurants, businesses and a movie theater.

The officers learned Knyphausen was inside his room; a surveillance camera showed he entered the room at 9:31 a.m. and hadn’t left.

They made multiple attempts to contact him for the next two hours. Eau Claire County deputy Adam Prorok, who is assigned to the Regional SWAT Team and is a firearms instructor, fired at Knyphausen, striking him in the left shoulder. Officers entered the hotel room, and found Knyphausen with a wound in his left arm. He was taken to a nearby hospital and eventually released. No gun was found at the scene. An independent investigation later determined Prorok had acted appropriately.

Knyphausen has a Chippewa Falls address, but he may be considered to be homeless.

Knyphausen was previously convicted of shooting at an officer and threatening to shoot at a school in St. Cloud, Minn.

In summer 2014, Knyphausen, then living in Litchfield, Minn., made threats in St. Cloud that “he was near the school at a storage shed and was going to shoot up everything.” Benton County (Minn.) officers responded to the scene, and a deputy located Knyphausen, who shot in the direction of the officer.

