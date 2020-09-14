CF woman faces murder-for-hire trial

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Chippewa Falls woman accused in a “murder-for-hire” scheme in September 2019 is headed toward a three-day trial beginning April 6.

Melanie S. Schrader, 48, 438 Olive St., is charged in Chippewa County Court with conspiracy to commit first-degree intentional homicide, which carries a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison and 20 years of extended supervision.

Schrader remains incarcerated in the Chippewa County Jail on a $250,000 cash bond; her previous request for a lower bond level was rejected. A status conference is set for Feb. 4, the last court date slated before the trial.

The case was originally slated to be heard by Judge Steve Cray, who has since retired, and the case was reassigned to new judge Ben Lane. However, Schrader’s new defense attorney, Michael Cohen, filed a request in August for a substitute judge to oversee the case; it has now been given to Cray.

According to the criminal complaint and police reports, Schrader repeatedly asked a friend to set up a meeting with a person who would shoot and kill Derek Gerke, the father of their child, in exchange for $10,000.