Charges filed in 5-year-old sex assault case

Charges have been filed in a five-year-old sexual assault case, where a 15-year-old girl told authorities she was raped at a party in the town of Lake Holcombe.

Sage R. Brost, 23, 16765 50th Ave., was charged in Chippewa County Court with one count of second-degree sexual assault of a child. He appeared in court Wednesday, where he was released on a signature bond. Brost will return to court. Sept. 1.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl said the assault happened July 10, 2015. She said a man took her away from a party and into a wooded area, where he raped her. She admitted she was heavily intoxicated at the time.

Police developed information and determined Brost was a suspect. When they interviewed him, Brost admitted to having sexual intercourse with the girl. At the time of the assault, Brost was 18 and the girl was 15.

Brost also was recently charged with possession narcotics, meth and illegally-obtained prescriptions. He was convicted in 2018 of possessing amphetamines and marijuana and was placed on two years of probation.

