Chippewa County jail takes virus precautions

“We’re still generating some revenue,” he said.

In addition to releasing inmates, Kowalczyk has closed the public entrances to the buildings and suspended all visitations with inmates until further notice, except for attorneys. Jail programs also are suspended, and court appearances will be done via video unless state law requires an in-person appearance.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald has opted for a similar program. He released 19 inmates who have Huber work-release privileges and placed them on electronic monitoring.

“Any low-risk offender, we’re letting out on monitors,” Fitzgerald said. “We’re not making money, and it’s not costing them money.”

Fitzgerald said they are working with the company that supplies their electronic monitoring equipment to obtain more units.

Like Kowalczyk, Fitzgerald said it just makes sense to release these inmates at this time.

“We’re trying to limit contact,” Fitzgerald said. “But we’re still arresting people, and bringing them to jail and court. Everyone has got to do what we’re doing. The faster everyone follows the rules, the faster this is all over.”