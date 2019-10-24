A town of Lafayette man has been charged with using cocaine, and breaking into his neighbor’s residence, while holding a fully-loaded gun.
Hunter T. Johnson, 24, 7100 Hwy. K, was charged in Chippewa County Court with possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia, recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. Judge Steve Cray previously set a $1,000 cash bond. Johnson, who is still incarcerated, will return to court Oct. 28.
According to the criminal complaint, the incident occurred at 10:54 p.m. Oct. 13, at the apartment complex at 7100 Highway K. A male victim informed police that Johnson entered his house and demanded he return a cell phone and demanded that his girlfriend come out of the house. The male victim had no idea what Johnson was talking about. Johnson punched a glass window, breaking it. The victim said Johnson had a rifle with a banana clip that when fully loaded has 25 rounds.
When the officer arrived, he located Johnson and found a gun with six rounds in it. He observed Johnson’s hand was cut from punching the window. Johnson admitted he was so “messed up” on drugs that he thought the drug task force was after him, so he ate most of his cocaine.
You have free articles remaining.
Officers entered Johnson’s home, where they observed multiple items of drug paraphernalia. They also located the Remington Model 597 with 15 live rounds in the bedroom that the victim had observed.
Johnson was arrested and taken to HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital for a blood draw, then taken to the Chippewa County Jail.
Online court records show Johnson was convicted of disorderly conduct in February.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.