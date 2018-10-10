Chippewa County emergency and law enforcement agencies responded to the following calls:
Sunday, Oct. 7
2:34 a.m. Driving while intoxicated, 10 block of S. Grove St., Chippewa Falls.
9:21 a.m. Gas drive off, 1000 block of Woodward Ave., Chippewa Falls.
1:07 p.m. Driving while intoxicated, 2900 block of County Highway F, Chippewa Falls. Christopher M. Joy, 28, in custody for OWI-first offense.
2:37 p.m. Theft of basketball, 100 block of Spruce St., Chippewa Falls.
5:22 p.m. Theft of items from car, 500 block of Garden St., Chippewa Falls.
7:58 p.m. Retail theft, Walmart, Lake Hallie.
8:37 p.m. Assault, 23500 block of County Highway SS, New Auburn.
10:47 p.m. Retail theft, Walmart, Lake Hallie.
Monday, Oct. 8
9:09 a.m. Domestic, 600 block of E. Wisconsin St., Chippewa Falls.
6:54 p.m. Gas drive off, 14900 block of County Highway S, Chippewa Falls.
7:01 p.m. Criminal damage to yard, 1000 block of Pumphouse Rd., Chippewa Falls.
7:12 p.m. Driving while intoxicated, Highway 53, Chippewa County. Edward L. Meinking, 77, in custody for OWI-first offense.
7:53 p.m. Drug abuse, S. Prairieview Dr., Lake Hallie.
10:10 p.m. Theft of sign from yard, Elm St., Chippewa Falls.
Tuesday, Oct. 9
2:30 a.m. Domestic, 20000 block of 85th St., Bloomer.
7:26 a.m. Retail theft, 2900 block of Commercial Blvd., Lake Hallie.
11:54 a.m. Identity theft, 2900 block of 112th St., Lake Hallie.
1:55 p.m. Retail theft, Walmart, Lake Hallie.
2:10 p.m. Theft of vehicle, 400 block of Main St., Bloomer.
4:29 p.m. Assault, 200 block of E. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls.
5:20 p.m. Fraud, 36300 block of 90th Ave., Stanley.
7:31 p.m. Driving while intoxicated, County Highway OO, Lake Hallie.
