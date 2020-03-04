Chippewa County to challenge placement of Kenosha sex offender in New Auburn

Michael Chase, a DHS agent, told the crowd that Neubecker was committed to Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Center in Mauston after he was convicted of three counts of incest.

Online court records state he was being held involuntarily at the center because he's a "sexually violent person."

Neubecker was released from the facility in 2009, but he had three rules violations: unauthorized contact of individuals over the phone, having a person over to his house, and loaning money to a person. Those violations led to him being returned to Sand Ridge in 2013, where he has been held since.

If released into the New Auburn area home, Neubecker will be allowed to leave for treatment, to see an agent, but also for doctor visits, religious activities, exercise, and volunteering in the community, Kowalczyk said. They also can get permission to go outside and do work in the yard.

"It's very limited where they can go and what they can do," he said.

Neubecker would be placed in New Auburn "temporarily" while Kenosha County continues to find new permanent housing for him in their county. However, LaGesse said Neubecker simply shouldn't be allowed to come to Chippewa County.

"If they can't get into their county, they should be kept in jail," she said.