Chippewa County to challenge placement of Kenosha sex offender in New Auburn

NEW AUBURN — Lucy LaGesse is baffled that a Kenosha County judge has signed off on a plan that would release a sex offender from that community into Chippewa County.
"We'd like this judge to come up and live next to this person," LaGesse said during an hour-long community meeting Tuesday night in New Auburn.
LaGesse said she lives five miles from the home, located at 25978 Highway F in the town of Sampson. LaGesse said she has four grandchildren, all under the age of 13, and they pass by that house often.
The meeting allowed Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk and staff from the Department of Human Services to discuss the placement of Jeffrey A. Neubecker, 63, who is a level III sex offender.
Neubecker was convicted in Kenosha County and has no ties to Chippewa County. After the meeting, LaGesse said a lot of her questions were answered.
"It explains a lot," she said. "Does it alleviate our concerns? Absolutely not."
About 50 people from the New Auburn community attended, including town board member Samantha King. She lives six-tenths of a mile from the house where Neubecker could be placed, and she agreed that the meeting Tuesday clarified a lot of what is happening.
"I don't think it put people at ease, but they have a better understanding of what's going on," King said.
Neubecker would share the trailer home with another recently released convicted sex offender, David Hager. King expressed concerns that both men were convicted of violent sexual crimes.
"This is an area with several families and vulnerable elderly," King said. She also pointed out that it is in a rural area, and it could take law enforcement substantial time to respond.
Under state statute, a sex offender is supposed to be sent back to the county of residence, or the county where the offender was convicted.
Chippewa County and the town of Sampson are petitioning the court, asking that Neubecker's placement in Chippewa County be overturned. That hearing will be held on Friday. If it isn't successful, Neubecker will likely move into the trailer home on Monday, Kowalczyk said.
We think the judge is actually violating state statute, so we will be involved in that appeal," Kowalczyk told the crowd. "Chippewa County is going to fight this, tooth and nail. I don't know what will happen."
Kowalczyk encouraged the crowd to contact their local state representatives to put pressure on the judge to have the ruling overturned. He also told them to stay vigilant.
"First of all, you need to stay calm, but you need to stay alert," Kowalczyk said. "Educate yourself, educate your children, but don't panic."
Michael Chase, a DHS agent, told the crowd that Neubecker was committed to Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Center in Mauston after he was convicted of three counts of incest.
Online court records state he was being held involuntarily at the center because he's a "sexually violent person."
Neubecker was released from the facility in 2009, but he had three rules violations: unauthorized contact of individuals over the phone, having a person over to his house, and loaning money to a person. Those violations led to him being returned to Sand Ridge in 2013, where he has been held since.
If released into the New Auburn area home, Neubecker will be allowed to leave for treatment, to see an agent, but also for doctor visits, religious activities, exercise, and volunteering in the community, Kowalczyk said. They also can get permission to go outside and do work in the yard.
"It's very limited where they can go and what they can do," he said.
Neubecker would be placed in New Auburn "temporarily" while Kenosha County continues to find new permanent housing for him in their county. However, LaGesse said Neubecker simply shouldn't be allowed to come to Chippewa County.
"If they can't get into their county, they should be kept in jail," she said.
Neubecker is described as 5-foot-3, 165 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown/gray hair. Anyone who observes Neubecker breaking terms of his release should contact the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department at 715-726-7700 or the Department of Corrections at 715-383-3443.
