Chippewa Falls family quarantined on cruise ship

Ray and Jan Klimovitz should have gotten home to the Chippewa Valley from a memorable cruise vacation on Monday.

Instead, they are still onboard the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of California, after 23 people among the nearly 3,000 have tested positive for coronavirus.

The ship was pulling into a dock in Oakland on Monday, but the Klimovitzes remain in limbo.

Ray, 84, and Jan, 81, are confined to their room, along with their daughter, Debbie Loftus, of Germantown. Their rooms are connected with a shared balcony, so they are able to interact, but they aren’t even allowed to go into the hallway.

“You’ve got to keep your spirits up,” Jan Klimovitz said Monday. “We’re playing cards, we’re playing games, and we’re trying to make the best of it. And we all just want to get home.”

However, their quarantine period will last at least another two weeks. Their temperatures will be taken before they are allowed to disembark. Then, they will be shipped to a U.S. Air Force base in either Georgia or Texas, where they remain in quarantine for 14 days.