ARCADIA, Wis. — A traffic stop led to the arrest of a Chippewa Falls man in Trempealeau County on Friday night.
According to a release from the Arcadia Police Department, Steven R. Olson, 28, of Chippewa Falls, was stopped for a traffic violation by a city of Arcadia police officer.
During the stop, assistance was requested from the Treampealeau County Sheriff's Department and its K-9 officer, Leo. Leo was deployed around the vehicle and alerted officers to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle.
A search resulted in finding approximately 6 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 9.4 grams of suspected THC and other drug paraphernalia.
Olson, who was already facing drug charges in Trempealeau County, was arrested for probation violations, bail jumping, possession of THC, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
