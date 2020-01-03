A rural Chippewa Falls man has been arrested on suspicion of his fifth drunk-driving offense. He has two ongoing drunk-driving cases that haven’t been settled.
Logan A. Keyeski, 23, 5538 165th St., appeared for a bond hearing Thursday in Chippewa County Court on possible charges of OWI-5th offense, operating after revocation, failure to install an ignition interlock device and operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.
Judge James Isaacson ordered Keyeski be held on a $1,000 cash bond. When released, Keyeski must take daily preliminary breath tests. He also was ordered to have no contact with a woman listed in court records or her home. Keyeski will return to court Feb. 4.
The Lake Hallie Police Department was the arresting agency. No police report describing the arrest was immediately available Friday.
Online court records show Keyeski is charged in Eau Claire County with his third drunk-driving offense from Sept. 25, 2018; he has a motion hearing in that case on Feb. 3. Keyeski also is charged with his fourth drunk-driving offense in Chippewa County Court from an arrest on Oct. 19, 2018. He is slated for a one-day trial on March 26 on that offense.
