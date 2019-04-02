A Chippewa Falls man has been arrested for his seventh drunk-driving offense, although he hasn’t been convicted yet of his sixth drunk-driving case.
Brian G. Eddy, 50, appeared for a bond hearing Monday in Chippewa County Court on a possible charge of operating while intoxicated-seventh offense, failure to stop for a police officer, operating after revocation, resisting arrest and felony-level bail jumping. Judge Steve Gibbs ordered Eddy be held on a $5,000 cash bond, and if released, he must take daily preliminary breath tests.
The Chippewa Falls Police Department was the arresting agency; no incident report was immediately available.
Eddy was arrested for a sixth drunk-driving offense in January 2018. He will now appear in court April 9 on both cases.
