A Chippewa Falls man has been charged after he reportedly entered his ex-girlfriend’s house April 23 and did extensive damage in her home. He previously was convicted of domestic battery involving the woman.
Victor W. Diaz, 43, 16½ Pine St., was charged in Chippewa County Court with burglary to a building, criminal damage to property, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct-domestic abuse.
According to the criminal complaint, the woman called police and said Diaz was intoxicated her residence and entered it without her permission. He “caused an extensive amount of damage within the residence, including damage to multiple walls, doors, a television, dishes and other personal property.” The damage was estimated at more than $3,000.
During a verbal argument, Diaz threatened to kill her. They used to live together as adults. He was combative toward police when they arrived. He also was violating terms of his probation by being at her home.
Online court records show that Diaz was convicted of criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, bail jumping, and battery-domestic abuse in 2018. The woman suffered an injury to her face when Diaz shoved her to the ground in April 2018 while he was intoxicated, according to that criminal complaint. Diaz also was charged with possessing meth in that case, but that was later dismissed. He was placed on probation for three years and ordered to take domestic abuse counseling.
