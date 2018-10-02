A Chippewa Falls man has been charged with injuring a woman and man in the town of Wheaton.
Adam P. Sullivan, 25, of 4968 County Highway F, was charged Monday with strangulation and suffocation-domestic abuse, battery and two counts of disorderly conduct.
Witnesses told Chippewa County deputies that Sullivan “body slammed” a woman to the ground, injuring the woman’s mouth, after the woman confronted him about Sullivan’s alcohol use in the town of Wheaton in August, according to a criminal complaint
The witnesses also said Sullivan kicked and punched a man and twisted the man’s shirt “to the point that he could not breathe,” according to the complaint. The man said he was afraid he would be “choked out” and die.
Sullivan is slated to appear in Chippewa County court 1:30 p.m. today.
