Chippewa Falls man charged with sexually assaulting 21-year-old woman

A Chippewa Falls man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman with the use of force.

Joshua A. Thibedeau, 26, 123 W. Birch St., was charged with second-degree sexual assault in Chippewa County Court. He will appear in court July 14.

According to the criminal complaint, the woman told authorities that Thibedeau sexually assaulted her on July 3, 2019, at a home in Chippewa Falls. She told authorities she had consented to one sexual act, but didn’t consent to another act. The woman said she suffered pain and needed medical treatment for her injuries.

Thibedeau was interviewed by police, and he denied forcing the woman to be involved in the sexual act.

