A Chippewa Falls man has been charged with sexually assaulting two intoxicated 19-year-old women.
Isiah J. Taylor, 21, 312 Colome St., was charged in Chippewa County Court with two counts of second-degree sexual assault of intoxicated victims. He will return to court April 7.
You have free articles remaining.
According to the criminal complaint, the women told authorities that on May 15, 2019, they had been drinking with Taylor in a vehicle on Pumphouse Road in Chippewa Falls. One of the women said she was heavily intoxicated and was blacking out. The women said Taylor had sex with each of them in the car without their permission.
When police interviewed Taylor, he admitted to providing alcohol to the women, but said he had sex with just one of the women, and claimed it was consensual.