Chippewa Falls man charged with theft from Knights of Columbus

A Chippewa Falls man who ran the kitchen at the Knights of Columbus Council has been charged with stealing thousands of dollars from the organization and spending it at casinos, restaurants and on haircuts.

Peter A. Murphy Jr., 55, 17095 Highway X, was charged in Chippewa County Court with two counts of theft in a business setting. Murphy is slated to appear in court June 18.

According to the criminal complaint, the Knights of Columbus Council, 236 Pumphouse Road, contacted the Chippewa Falls Police Department on Feb. 21 about a theft after the organization’s account saw an overdraft.

Murphy ran the kitchen, which supplied concessions on Friday nights for bingo, as well as other functions throughout the year. Murphy had the only checkbook and debit card for the account, as he was in charge of purchasing for the kitchen and maintaining the inventory.

However, documents provided by the council showed Murphy had made multiple withdrawals from St. Croix Casino in Turtle Lake and Ho-Chunk Casino in Black River Falls, as well as other transactions that Murphy should not have made, the criminal complaint states.

The organization closed the account and deactivated the debit card on Feb. 21. Murphy went to the bank and attempted to reopen the account Feb. 24.