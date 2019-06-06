A Chippewa Falls man was convicted Wednesday of sexually assaulting a woman at his home in July 2017.
Dillon J. Lyberg, 28, pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court to two counts of sex with a child age 16 or older and one count of substantial battery with the intent to cause bodily harm. All other charges were dismissed.
Judge Steve Gibbs set sentencing for Aug. 27.
According to the criminal complaint, a woman told authorities that she had picked up Lyberg while he was intoxicated. She went to sleep; when she woke up, Lyberg was sexually assaulting her and choking her.
