Chippewa Falls man faces sexual assault charges

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man who was convicted in 2015 of battery to an unborn child has now been charged with two separate sexual assaults involving different women.

Kristopher J. Pahl, 38, 315 E. Birch St., was charged in Chippewa County Court with one count of third-degree sexual assault stemming from a Feb. 14, 2019, incident and second-degree sexual assault of an unconscious victim from a July 1, 2019, incident. Pahl will appear in court July 2.

According to the criminal complaint, the July incident occurred at a home in the town of Lafayette. A 31-year-old woman said Pahl tried to have sex with her on a couch, but she continued to tell him no. She fell asleep; when she woke up, Pahl was having sexual intercourse with her.

When interviewed by police, Pahl said they had fallen asleep next to another, and when they woke up they had sex. He said she never told him to stop once they woke up.

Facebook messages between them in following days showed he wasn’t sure if she was awake and he wrote “I feel really bad about last night too. To be honest, I thought you started it. But I guess I must of when I was sleeping.”