CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man accused of using guns stolen from a Lake Hallie business during a house break-in in December 2018 was sentenced Tuesday to serve 90 days in jail, plus four years of probation.
Nicholas M. Rickey, 18, 1213 Wissota Green Parkway, pleaded no contest in October to burglary-party to a crime.
Judge Steve Cray ordered the probation sentence, along with a two-year prison sentence that was imposed and stayed, meaning Rickey would only serve the sentence if he didn't follow the terms of his probation.
Cray also ordered three years of extended supervision, also imposed and stayed. He told Rickey this incident was "serious and reckless."
Chippewa County Assistant District Attorney Scott Zehr asked for five years of prison, imposed and stayed. Zehr said the fact that Rickey was only 17 at the time of the incident was a major factor in why he didn't request a prison sentence.
"These are very serious offenses," Zehr told Cray.
Rickey and his partner, Davyonne T. Evans, 18, 3252 Mercury Ave., Eau Claire, were both charged in Chippewa County Court for their roles in the break-in, which occurred at a home in Chippewa Falls of someone they knew, and were angry at that person, according to the criminal complaint. Zehr said the person they were looking for wasn't home at the time of the break-in, and he said the situation could have had a far worse outcome if he had been there.
"They were armed for a firefight," Zehr said. "The defendant's character here shows how dangerous he can be."
Cray expressed the same concerns.
"Mr. Evans may have lit the fuse, but you brought the bomb," Cray told Rickey. "The only logical conclusion is that you went there to do violence, and you brought firearms so you could do violence without any opposition."
Defense attorney William Laman noted that Rickey recently served a six-month jail sentence in Clark County after being revoked on this incident in Chippewa County. Laman said Rickey has changed his behavior after completing that jail sentence.
"He doesn't want any contact with anyone who used to be his friends," Laman said. "It was just stupid mistakes by someone who was under age."
Laman added: "Nicholas is not a lost cause. He will learn from this."
Rickey has until Sunday to report to the jail to begin serving his 90-day sentence. He was given Huber work release privileges.
According to the criminal complaint, Lake Hallie-based Lauer Custom Weaponry officials told law enforcement reported that two firearms were missing from their business: a .22 caliber Ruger model and a tactical AR-15.
On Dec. 29, 2018, the Chippewa County dispatch center received a call of a break-in on North Prairie Street in Chippewa Falls, with two subjects inside.
Police arrived and located Evans and Rickey at the home, who both tried to flee but were apprehended. Zehr said Rickey was only caught because he slipped on ice and fell.
Rickey had bullets for numerous types of guns in his jacket. Rickey was caught outside with a bag that included an X-Box console, along with games and controllers and a pair of shoes.
While officers searched the area, they located the two guns that were reportedly taken from Lauer Custom Weaponry. Zehr described the guns as loaded and ready to be fired.
Inside the house, the officers found blood spatter on a mat on the floor, door handles and light fixtures. Evans had a cut on the palm of his head.
Restitution in the case totals $4,070. Rickey and Evans will each be responsible for half that amount.
Online court records show Evans was convicted of a felony-level possession with the intent to deliver marijuana charge in Eau Claire County Court in 2018. Evans failed to show up at his court hearing in June, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Along with Evans’ prior convictions, he has two open cases in Barron County Court.
