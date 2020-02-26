Chippewa Falls man gets jail for crashing vehicle after chase

A Chippewa Falls man will spend 135 days in jail for crashing his vehicle while he was being pursued by law enforcement for speeding.
Daniel J. Helgeson, 35, 1332 Mansfield St., pleaded no contest Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of attempting to elude an officer.
Misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and operating after revocation were dismissed.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire County sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a vehicle Helgeson was driving at 7:07 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, on Buena Vista Road near Curvue Road in the town of Union because he was exceeding the speed limit.
The deputy’s radar indicated Helgeson was traveling at 58 mph on a road that had a posted 35 mph speed limit.
The deputy also noticed Helgeson didn’t have a front registration plate.
Helgeson increased his speed after the deputy started to follow him and activated his emergency lights.
Helgeson drove through a stop sign on Buena Vista Road at Curvue Road at a high rate of speed.
You have free articles remaining.
Shortly after, Helgeson appeared to lose control of the vehicle and crashed in Dunn County. The vehicle rolled several times before coming to a rest on its roof.
Helgeson told the deputy he ran because he was scared.
Dispatchers told the deputy Helgeson’s license was revoked because of a drunken driving case in Chippewa County. He also had warrants for his arrest.
At the hospital, Helgeson told the deputy he was a methamphetamine user and prescription drug abuser but said it had been two days since he used methamphetamine.
Helgeson told hospital staff he intentionally crashed the vehicle.
Helgeson was on signature bonds for two pending criminal traffic cases in Eau Claire County.
Helgeson was prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of burglary in November 2017 in Eau Claire County.
Arrest of Eau Claire County superintendent on child sex charges connected to N.C. case
Woman suspected of sending threats to family members, Stanley-Boyd school district
Eau Claire man accused of leading authorities on 2 high-speed chases
Chippewa Falls man who head-butted his attorney, assaulted sheriff, sentenced to prison
Colfax man accused of murder to enter plea March 11
Barron County mailman charged with possession of meth with the intent to deliver
Former Chippewa Falls woman placed on probation after infant tests positive for meth
Chippewa Falls man accused of three sexual assaults released from jail before March trial
Lake Hallie man pleads not guilty to child sex assault
Bruce man charged with breaking in to store
Stanley woman sentenced to life in prison for murder; she can petition for extended supervision after 50 years
Chippewa Falls man gets 90 days in jail for gun theft
Boyd man arrested for fifth drunk-driving offense
Hayward man charged with pointing gun at son
Plea withdraw request denied for man in prison for triple homicide
Here are some of the top public safety stories in the Chippewa Falls area.