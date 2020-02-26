Chippewa Falls man gets jail for crashing vehicle after chase

A Chippewa Falls man will spend 135 days in jail for crashing his vehicle while he was being pursued by law enforcement for speeding.

Daniel J. Helgeson, 35, 1332 Mansfield St., pleaded no contest Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of attempting to elude an officer.

Misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and operating after revocation were dismissed.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire County sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a vehicle Helgeson was driving at 7:07 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, on Buena Vista Road near Curvue Road in the town of Union because he was exceeding the speed limit.

The deputy’s radar indicated Helgeson was traveling at 58 mph on a road that had a posted 35 mph speed limit.

The deputy also noticed Helgeson didn’t have a front registration plate.

Helgeson increased his speed after the deputy started to follow him and activated his emergency lights.

Helgeson drove through a stop sign on Buena Vista Road at Curvue Road at a high rate of speed.

