A Chippewa Falls man who left a four-year-old child in a car in May 2018 while he entered a store to reportedly steal alcohol was ordered Tuesday to serve one year in jail.
Michael A. Raskie Jr., 36, 3090 110th St., pleaded no contest to abandonment of a child in Chippewa County Court. Judge Steve Gibbs ordered the jail sentence, which is concurrent to any other sentences. Raskie also must pay $518 in court costs. Gibbs dismissed charges of retail theft, possession of meth and neglecting a child.
According to the criminal complaint, Chippewa Falls police were called to the Gordy’s Market at 212 Bay St. for a report of a theft on May 4, 2018. The store manager told police that he had observed a man steal a bottle of alcohol. When the manager approached him, the suspect fled on foot. Police reviewed surveillance footage and saw that the man -- later identified as Raskie -- had arrived at the store in a red pickup truck.
When the officers approached the truck, they saw a 4-year-old child sleeping in the passenger side of the truck.
“Officers estimated the child had been left in the vehicle alone for approximately 40 minutes, based on the time Raskie entered Gordy’s and the time officers located the child,” the complaint states.
An officer noted in his report “it was very warm outside, in the upper 70s or low 80s in temperature. The vehicle was running, and the windows were rolled down." However, the child was described as being “extremely warm,” and the face was red. The child was taken across the street to the police department to get into an air conditioned building.
Also in the car, police found a straw, gem packs and glass bubble pipe used for smoking meth. The pipe tested positive for meth residue.
When police were able to get Raskie on the phone, he admitted he left the child in the car.
Online court records show Raskie was convicted in 2014 of manufacturing and delivery of meth and was sentenced to 60 days in jail and two years on probation. In 2014, he also was convicted in a hit-and-run case when he fled the scene of a crash at the intersection of Highway I and Highway 178. A woman in the other car suffered neck and head injuries from the crash. He served a four-month jail sentence on that conviction.
