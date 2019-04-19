A Chippewa Falls man who was charged with sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl was convicted Wednesday of two counts of child abuse.
Craig S. Belden, 38, was charged in Chippewa County Court in January with one count of first-degree sexual assault and two counts of physical abuse of a child, by spanking her.
The criminal complaint states the girl told authorities that she was traveling in a car with Belden when he stopped on two separate occasions, removed some of her clothing, spanked her, and touched her in a sexual manner.
Belden pleaded no contest Wednesday. Judge James Isaacson ordered a pre-sentence investigation, and he set a sentencing for July 23.
Belden is not in custody after posting a $1,000 cash bond shortly after he was charged.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.