Chippewa Falls man sentenced in sex assault of 9-year-old girl

A Chippewa Falls man who sexually assaulted a 9-year-old girl multiple times during a five-month period in 2018 was sentenced Monday to serve two years in jail.

Joshua D. Terrazas, 28, 121 W. Spring St., pleaded guilty in January in Chippewa County Court to first-degree sexual assault of a child and repeated sexual assault of the same child. Terrazas also was charged with first-degree child sexual assault in November 2018 in Sauk County Court; the two cases were combined for Monday's sentencing.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl told authorities that Terrazas would sexually touch her and he forced her to sexually touch him. She said the assaults occurred multiple times between May 1 and Sept. 30, 2018. When police interviewed Terrazas, he admitted to “molesting” the girl.

Judge Steve Gibbs ordered one year in jail on each of the convictions, saying, "sexual assault of a child is a serious offense," and added the closeness he has to the child is an aggravating factor.

"You need to feel the pain this little girl has felt," Gibbs told Terrazas.

Gibbs ordered 10 years in prison and six years of extended supervision, but he made that imposed-and-stayed.