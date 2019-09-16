A Chippewa Falls man who attempted to meet a 14-year-old girl for sex, who was actually an undercover police officer, was sentenced Friday to serve three months in jail.
Terry J. Stipek, 41, 315 W. Spruce St., pleaded no contest Friday to attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child. Charges of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and soliciting an intimate representation of a minor were read-in and dismissed.
According to the criminal complaint, a Chippewa Falls police officer posed as a 14-year-old girl and placed ads on Craigslist, attempting to meet older men. Stipek responded to the ad and sent a picture of his erect penis. The "girl" made it clear she was 14, but Stipek still wanted to meet her for sex. Stipek drove to the Chippewa Valley Family YMCA to meet her, where he was arrested. Stipek denied he was there to meet a girl.
Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said the case is a serious matter, even though there wasn't an actual victim. Newell read the email and text exchange, where Stipek made several lewd comments about sex acts he was going to perform on the girl. Newell requested nine months in jail.
"Actions have to have consequences," Newell told Judge Steve Gibbs.
Newell said that Stipek has already sought counseling, and that is a factor in why he avoided a mandatory minimum five-year prison sentence that comes with a conviction on facilitating a child sex crime.
"The troubling part is he has his own daughter who is now 21," Newell said.
Defense attorney Harry Hertel agreed that the conviction is serious, but he added that the need to protect the public is minimal. Hertel said Stipek isn't a pedophile, and stressed that Stipek sought counseling on his own before it was ordered by the court. Hertel requested a 30-day jail sentence instead, with another 11 months in jail imposed and stayed.
Stipek apologized for his actions prior to sentencing.
"I did this all on my own," Stipek said. "I hope you can see in your heart that I've been trying to make myself better."
However, Gibbs said he needs to deter the public from this type of conduct. He ordered a one-year jail sentence, but he imposed and stayed nine of those months, meaning Stipek will only serve that time if he violates terms of his probation.
"This is a very serious offense," Gibbs said. "I know this wasn't an actual child here, but the actual thought of doing it is terrible. I'm very happy we don't have a 'victim' in this matter. We need to send a message to society that this type of activity will not be tolerated."
Gibbs also placed Stipek on probation for five years, and continue taking sex offender treatment courses. Stipek was ordered to not have any unsupervised contact with females under the age of 18, and not to possess any devices that can access the Internet, except with written permission by his probation agent.
Court records show that Stipek was previously convicted of child abuse-intentionally causing harm, theft, and disorderly conduct.
