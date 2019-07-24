CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl while spanking her will serve seven months in jail.
Craig S. Belden, 38, 550 Daisy St., pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court in April to two felony counts of child abuse-intentionally causing harm, by spanking her. A charge of first-degree sexual assault of a child was read-in and dismissed.
The criminal complaint states the girl told authorities that she was traveling in a car with Belden on Dec. 24 when he stopped on two separate occasions, removed some of her clothing, spanked her, and touched her in a sexual manner.
Judge James Isaacson ordered the jail sentence and three years of probation, along with a requirement that Belden not possess alcohol or drugs and he cannot enter taverns. He also cannot have any contact with the victim. Belden must report to jail by Aug. 22. Belden also cannot physically discipline any children.
"The facts of the case are a little bit bizarre, I would say," Isaacson said.
Belden declined to make a statement before sentencing.
The mother of the victim testified before sentencing, fighting back tears as she read a statement.
"What you did was unthinkable," the woman said to Belden. "You should be ashamed of what you did to people who considered you family. You were never given permission to punish anyone in this family."
The woman asked for a lengthy prison sentence so her daughter would get through high school without fear of Belden approaching her. The victim was not present in court Tuesday.
District attorney Wade Newell questioned why Belden felt the need to discipline the girl.
"There had been a previous incident where he had spanked a child related to this victim, and he was told not to do it, that it wasn't his responsibility," Newell told Isaacson.
Newell also said there was no need for Belden to disrobe the girl and spanking her vaginal area.
Defense attorney William Schembera said his client's actions were indefensible.
"It all evolves around alcohol," Schembera said. "This is clearly out of character for him."
Schembera said his client has had not repeat incidents, and he is working on his alcohol-abuse issues.
