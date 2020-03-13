Chippewa Falls man who was intoxicated, fired gun out car window placed on probation

A Chippewa Falls man who became angry at his estranged wife, and is accused of taking out a loaded gun and firing it once out of a car window while he was intoxicated, has been placed on two years of probation.

Ryan P. Schwenk, 35, 1830 Wheaton St., pleaded no contest Tuesday in Chippewa County Court to operating a firearm while intoxicated, false imprisonment/domestic abuse, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

Judge Steve Gibbs ordered the two years of probation, with a requirement that Schwenk cannot consume alcohol or illegal drugs. Schwenk also must pay $1,329 in fines/court costs and $956 in probation. The firearm used in the incident also was confiscated.

If Schwenk is revoked, he was given jail credit for 20 days already served.

At the time of the incident, Schwenk was a Bloomer resident.

According to the criminal complaint, an adult woman, Schwenk and their four-year-old child were traveling home after leaving a party in New Auburn on May 26, and Schwenk had become upset because he didn’t want to leave the party.

