A Chippewa Falls woman will spend two years on probation for exposing her child to methamphetamine.
Alexis L. Spickler-Brummond, 18, 13 N. Grove St., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a misdemeanor count of neglecting a child and unrelated misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and possession of marijuana.
Judge Michael Schumacher fined Spickler-Brummond $1,404.
As a condition of probation, Spickler-Brummond must comply with the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services.
Spickler-Brummond's record will be expunged upon successful completion of her probation.
According to the criminal complaint:
You have free articles remaining.
Spickler-Brummond and her mother had their former Eau Claire residence searched by a police officer and social worker on Sept. 5.
Items that tested positive for the presence of marijuana were found in Spickler-Brummond's bedroom.
The mother admitted some friends had been using methamphetamine at her residence.
Spickler-Brummond admitted to using methamphetamine in early September.
Hair follicle tests for the mother's 10- and 9-year-old children and Spickler-Brummond's 6-month-old child were positive for the presence of methamphetamine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.