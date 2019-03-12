For the third time in less than two years, police have raided a drug house in downtown Chippewa Falls. The house has been a sore spot in the city in the past year, as neighbors have complained to the City Council about drug use there, and the city also paid to have garbage removed from the yard.
Fritz L. Fisher, 42, Chippewa Falls, was charged Monday in Chippewa County Court with maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of drug paraphernalia. He will return to court March 19.
According to the criminal complaint, police were called there Dec. 1 because Fisher overdosed on heroin in his home.
Officers worked with two confidential informants throughout December and January about illegal activity going on at the home, located two blocks west of the Chippewa County Courthouse.
“They provided me with license plates of vehicles arriving to the residence,” an officer wrote in his report that was included with the criminal complaint. “They reported to me both vehicular traffic and foot traffic to and from the residence.”
The area SWAT team performed a no-knock search warrant at 4:54 a.m. Jan. 28, where they arrested Fisher.
“Items of meth and other drug-related items were located in both the upper and lower units,” the complaint states.
Officers found syringes, pills, spoons, scales, pipes, grinders and containers, with many testing positive for meth residue.
The work compiled by the confidential informants has led to several other arrests, the complaint states. For instance, a car was stopped outside that home on Jan. 18, and the person in the vehicle was arrested for possessing Oxycodone.
Police previously performed search warrants at the home on July 16, 2017, and Oct. 20, 2017.
In March 2018, two neighbors spoke at the City Council meeting, telling the aldermen about visitors to that home at all hours of night with a “drive-up window” for drug purchases, as well as garbage that was piling up outside the home. More than 50 bags were in the front yard.
In April 2018, the Council voted to pay $375 to have a private garbage hauler remove the mess.
Mayor Greg Hoffman was pleased to hear that the house was raided again.
“I appreciate what the police are doing,” Hoffman said. “They are doing a great job to eliminate activities like this throughout the Chippewa Valley. It would be our continued goal of getting these out of our community as quickly as we can.”
Hoffman said the growth of drug cases is one reason the council backed an effort to obtain a K9 unit.
“That really discourages drug dealers in our community,” Hoffman said.
