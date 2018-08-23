A Chippewa Falls woman has been charged with operating while intoxicated-fifth offense.
A caller said a truck driven by Ione L. Girard, 48, of 11285 70th Ave. was swerving around the road and “in and out of the ditch” about 8 p.m. June 30 in the town of Wheaton, according to a criminal complaint.
Two sheriff’s deputies reported finding Girard in her car, the engine still running, parked in a driveway.
The deputies saw a ¾-empty bottle of vodka inside the car, according to the complaint, and Girard resisted getting out of the car.
A blood test showed Girard’s blood-alcohol level had been 0.223, above the Wisconsin legal limit of 0.08 for sober driving, according to the complaint.
Girard’s previous OWI convictions were between 2014 and 2018 in Marathon, Chippewa and Bayfield counties and in Minnesota, according to online court records. Girard was under a Bayfield County bond at the time, which had a condition of absolute sobriety.
Girard was also charged Monday with operating with a prohibited alcohol level-fifth offense and felony bail jumping.
Her initial appearance in Chippewa County court is set for Sept. 18.
