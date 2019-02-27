Lake Hallie police arrested two early Tuesday morning after receiving a mistaken 911 call.
According to a release from Lake Hallie police chief Cal D. Smokowicz, at around 12:18 a.m. Feb. 26 police were sent to a local motel after a woman dialed 911 and attempted to order food.
After being questioned the caller, Cassie Zaruba, 37, of Chippewa Falls, told dispatchers she needed help.
At the motel officers met with Zaruba and Colton Melander, 33, of Chippewa Falls.
According to police, both appeared to be on drugs. Both had warrants for their arrest and were on probation.
Officers located suspected marijuana and methamphetamine in the room, as well as drug paraphernalia.
Both were arrested for the prior warrants, possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC and drug paraphernalia. Both were transported to the Chippewa County Jail without incident.
Brett McNulty
Douglas J. Lewis
Anthony P. Lippert
Ricardo P. Johnson
Joseph D. Sweeney
Stephen Martin
Joseph LaChance
Brian G. Eddy
Sonnie Johnson
Richard Williams
David Hood
Lisa M. Sundberg
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.