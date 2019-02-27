Try 3 months for $3

Lake Hallie police arrested two early Tuesday morning after receiving a mistaken 911 call.

According to a release from Lake Hallie police chief Cal D. Smokowicz, at around 12:18 a.m. Feb. 26 police were sent to a local motel after a woman dialed 911 and attempted to order food.

After being questioned the caller, Cassie Zaruba, 37, of Chippewa Falls, told dispatchers she needed help.

At the motel officers met with Zaruba and Colton Melander, 33, of Chippewa Falls.

According to police, both appeared to be on drugs. Both had warrants for their arrest and were on probation.

Officers located suspected marijuana and methamphetamine in the room, as well as drug paraphernalia.

Both were arrested for the prior warrants, possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC and drug paraphernalia. Both were transported to the Chippewa County Jail without incident.

+12 Have you seen these people in Chippewa County? A list of those with active warrants out for their arrest

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.