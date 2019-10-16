CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls woman accused in a “murder for hire” scheme will remain incarcerated after her request for her $250,000 cash bond to be lowered was rejected Tuesday.
Melanie S. Schrader, 47, 438 Olive St., made her initial appearance in Chippewa County Court on a charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide-conspiracy to commit.
Schrader waived the time limits on her preliminary hearing, and she told Judge Steve Cray she understood she faces up to 40 years in prison and 20 years of extended supervision if convicted.
Cray set a return court date for Nov. 27.
Schrader allegedly repeatedly asked a friend to set up a meeting with a person who would shoot and kill Derek Gerke, the father of their child, in exchange for $10,000, the criminal complaint states.
She met in person with the person – who was actually an undercover agent from the Department of Criminal Investigation – and brought a down payment and pictures of Gerke, so the hit man would know who she wanted to have killed.
Defense attorney Francesco Balistrieri asked Cray to reduce the cash bond, saying Schrader has been taking her court-ordered prescription medication, and she is showing improvement.
“All her ties are to this community,” Balistrieri said. “She has two children and family support.”
Balistrieri pointed out Schrader is a lifelong area resident and has no prior criminal record.
However, Chippewa County district attorney Wade Newell requested the bond to be left in place. While Newell was happy to hear medication is having a positive impact, he said “it doesn’t change the nature of the charges.”
“This wasn’t a spur-of-the-moment thing,” Newell told Cray. “She also came (to the meeting with the agent) with a child she was caring for that day.”
Newell said he was concerned about Schrader’s thought process leading up to that meeting.
“She thought the best way wasn’t to deal with it through the courts; she thought the best way was to eliminate the other person,” Newell said. “The state has a fear if she is released on a cash bond, she’ll take the child and leave.”
After hearing from both attorneys, Cray said it was clear that Schrader has “emotional issues” and ordered the bond to remain in place.
The Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation is assisting the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department and the Chippewa Falls Police Department in investigating the case.
