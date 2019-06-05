A rural Chippewa Falls woman has been sentenced to up to one year in jail after being convicted of her fifth drunk-driving offense.
Ione L. Girard, 49, 11285 70th Ave., pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court on Monday to OWI-5th offense, stemming from an arrest June 30, 2018.
Judge James Isaacson ordered the jail sentence, along with placing her on probation for three years. Girard must serve at least six months, with the rest pending on her completing a veteran’s court program. Girard must complete 300 hours of community service and must have ignition interlock for one year. She will have Huber work release privileges.
According to the criminal complaint, Girard was going in and out of the ditch on Highway N in the town of Wheaton at 8 p.m. June 30 when she crashed. When the officer arrived, Girard was still in the vehicle, slumped over behind the steering wheel.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.