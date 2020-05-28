Chippewa Valley law enforcement: Placing a knee on neck not standard technique

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer says his law enforcement agency has a lengthy training period for new recruits precisely to avoid issues like what was seen Monday in Minneapolis, where an officer held down a suspect with a knee across the man’s neck.

The man being pinned down, George Floyd, later died. The four officers involved in the arrest have all been fired.

“It’s not something taught in recruit school,” Cramer said of placing a knee across the neck of someone being detained. “We’re cautious on how we teach how to handle a combative subject. If an officer sees something go awry, they need to step in.”

Cramer was cautious about criticizing the incident in Minneapolis, saying that supervision may be lacking, and too often, training is among the first cuts in law enforcement budgets. Cramer said his department makes sure new officers are taught well before they are sent on patrol.

“I’m so proud of our training — we do 14 or 16 weeks of training on proper police protocols,” Cramer said. “I have a high regard for our policing in our region. We have high professionalism in our area.”