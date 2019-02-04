A rural Colfax man has been sentenced for sexually assaulting a boy in 2015.
Joseph V. Schindler, town of Howard, was sentenced to nine months in jail for fourth-degree sexual assault and an additional six months in jail plus probation for child enticement.
Schindler entered no contest pleas to both charges in early January.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim told police the assault took place in spring 2015, at Schindler's home while the victim was visiting relatives in the area.
The victim's mother contacted police in Feb. 2016.
When interviewed by police, Schindler admitted to the sexual contact but denied that it was multiple times as the victim had said.
