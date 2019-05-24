A Chippewa Falls man accused in the deaths of three Girl Scouts and a parent last fall entered not guilty pleas for all charges Friday.
After quickly entering the pleas, attorneys for Colten R. Treu, 22, argued for a motion to change the venue of the trial, which was eventually denied.
It was decided that the trial will stay in Chippewa County and the jury pool — 29 in total — will be chosen from the county and sequestered. A date and time for the hearing was not set in court.
Treu, 1060 Joseph St., is charged with four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, four counts of hit and run-involving death, and one count each of hit and run-causing great bodily harm, intentionally abusing hazardous materials and bail jumping.
Treu is accused of huffing from an aerosol canister, then crashing his pickup truck into members of Girl Scout Troop 3055 as they were picking up trash on Highway P in Lake Hallie, south of the Highway 29 overpass.
Travis Satorius, attorney for Treu, argued that the trial should be moved elsewhere for numerous reasons, including what they deemed damaging publicity and media coverage, and public sentiment.
They also accused the state of improperly handling case material, specifically a victim impact statement, which allowed the press access to the statement and allegedly further inflamed public sentiment.
Satorius also claimed the social media attention to the trial and initial incident show negative and threatening comments.
“Colten deserves a fair trial, that’s all we’re asking for,” Satorius said. “Let’s do it once ... and do it right.”
The defense also said they did not receive the response that their amount of allegations and exhibits in the motion warranted in the prosecution's one-page correspondence.
The prosecution maintained that there was no evidence of any prejudice, and the only way to determine the quality of the jurors in the area was to have a jury questionnaire and continue with the process, which they ultimately did.
District attorney Wade Newell called the defense’s claims of media bias and negative community sentiment “purely speculative.”
Regarding attention paid to the case, Newell noted that the coverage was statewide and at times national, so expecting to find areas it had not touched was unlikely.
“We’re going to have the potential of all these issues wherever we go,” Newell said.
Judge James Isaacson said in his decision that the case would certainly be staying in the county and that he was confident that out of the entire population they would be able to find appropriate jurors.
He noted that if they have issues doing so, the option of selecting jurors from elsewhere remained.
Treu remains incarcerated on a $250,000 cash bond.
The four people killed in the crash were Jayna S. Kelley, 9, and Autum A. Helgeson, 10, both of Lake Hallie; Haylee J. Hickle, 10, and her mother, Sara Jo Schneider, 32, both of the town of Lafayette.
The fifth person injured was Madalyn Zwiefelhofer; she was hospitalized for three weeks, but is back in Chippewa Falls.
The deceased girls attended Southview Elementary and Halmstad Elementary in Chippewa Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.