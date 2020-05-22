Colten Treu sentenced in Rusk County; no additional jail time

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Chippewa Falls man who struck and killed three Girl Scouts and a mother on Nov. 3, 2018, will serve no additional jail time after being sentenced in Rusk County Court on a different matter.

Colten R. Treu, 23, was convicted Wednesday of possessing meth, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and operating with a controlled substance, stemming from an incident Sept. 30, 2018, where Treu was accused of driving while impaired, causing a rollover crash. That crash happened about five weeks before the crash that killed the four people in Chippewa Falls. In March, Treu was sentenced to 54 years in prison.

On Wednesday, Rusk County Judge Steven Anderson ordered Treu to pay $1,807 in court costs. Anderson also ordered 110 days in jail, but he made that concurrent to the 54-year prison sentence Treu is already serving.

The crash happened as Treu was driving northbound on Highway P, just south of the Highway 29 overpass. Treu’s vehicle veered off the west side of the road and struck the group of Girl Scouts as they were removing litter.

