A Chippewa County man has been charged with drug and gun crimes in federal court in Madison.
Joshua Stein, 29, of Cornell, is charged with three counts of distributing methamphetamine, one count of possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and one count of possessing firearms to aid a drug trafficking crime.
According to court records, Stein distributed methamphetamine in February. And in April, he possessed two handguns and at least 50 grams of methamphetamine.
If convicted, Stein could sentenced to up to 60 years in prison.
The charges against Stein are the result of an investigation by the West Central Drug Task Force and the Cornell Police Department.
