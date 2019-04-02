A Cornell man convicted of sexual assault in 2005 has now been arrested for sexually assaulting a minor.
Timothy M. Geissler, 35, appeared for a bond hearing Monday in Chippewa County Court on possible charges of three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child, exposing genitals to a child and repeated sexual assault of a child.
Judge Steve Gibbs ordered Geissler to be held on a $5,000 cash bond. Gibbs set a return court date for April 9.
Geissler cannot have any contact with a 17-year-old woman, or any females under the age of 18.
Online court records show that Geissler was convicted of two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault in March 2005. In that case, he was accused of sexually touching a 12-year-old girl. He was placed on three years of probation and required to register as a sex offender.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.