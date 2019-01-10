Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald took to Twitter Thursday afternoon to debunk a rumor that heavy law enforcement presence in southeastern Wisconsin was related to Jayme Closs' disappearance.
Media outlets reported that officials from the Franklin Police Department, the Walworth County Sheriff's Department, the Town of East Troy police, the Milwaukee Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of Justice gathered in a rural area of Walworth County on Thursday.
A Facebook page posted a statement saying that Closs was found alive in Walworth County and details would be coming. But the post was later deleted — the page said it was hacked — and Fitzgerald tweeted that there was no change in the case.
"Jayme Closs has NOT been located — this is false news," Fitzgerald posted to Twitter. "There is a heavy law enforcement presence near Walworth Co but it is not related to Jayme Closs."
Jayme Closs has been missing since her parents, James and Denise Closs, were found fatally shot in their Barron home on Oct. 15.
Fitzgerald said next week will mark 90 days since authorities believe Jayme was abducted. He plans to update the media on Tuesday about new partners and an expanded team that’s working to find her.
Fitzgerald said this is still an active case and he’ll provide as much information as he can without jeopardizing the investigation.
Detectives have pursued thousands of tips, watched dozens of surveillance videos and spent countless hours searching for Jayme, but their efforts haven’t yielded any suspects.
The search for Jayme Closs
Volunteers search a field along 15th Ave. near highway 25 just north of Barron, Wis., Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, for 13-year-old Jayme Closs, who was discovered missing Oct. 15 after her parents were found fatally shot at their home. (Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via AP)
Jerry Holt
The search for Jayme Closs
Louie Lauderdale, of Lake Geneva, Wis., searches near a cornfield north of Barron in October in this file photo.
Jerry Holt, Star Tribune
The search for Jayme Closs
Volunteers gather at a cornfield along 15th Avenue near Hwy. 25 just north of Barron on Tuesday as they search for 13-year-old Jayme Closs.
Jerry Holt, Star Tribune
The search for Jayme Closs
Steven Fowler of Luck, Wis., and his dog Cheeka search a cornfield last month for evidence in the disappearance of 13-year-old Jayme Closs.
Jerry Holt, Star Tribune
The search for Jayme Closs
Volunteer Tim Collins of Shoreview, Minn., and his dog Gretchen search near Barron, Wis., Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, for 13-year-old Jayme Closs, who was discovered missing Oct. 15 after her parents were found fatally shot at their home. The search for Closs was expanded Tuesday, with as many as 2,000 volunteers expected to take part in a search of the area. "If there's something out here, (Gretchen) will smell it," he said. (Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP)
Evan Frost
The search for Jayme Closs
Volunteers are given directions near Barron on Tuesday before searching for 13-year-old Jayme Closs, who was discovered missing Oct. 15 after her parents were found fatally shot at their home.
Evan Frost, MPR News
The search for Jayme Closs
Volunteers cross a creek and barbed wire near Barron Tuesday on their way to a ground search for 13-year-old Jayme Closs, who was discovered missing Oct. 15 after her parents were found fatally shot at their home. The search for Closs was expanded Tuesday, with as many as 2,000 volunteers expected to take part in a search of the area.
Jeff Baenen, Associated Press
The search for Jayme Closs
The search for Jayme Closs was expanded Tuesday.
Evan Frost, MPR News
The search for Jayme Closs
Volunteers lined up along Highway 25 just north of Barron, Wis., Tuesday morning, Oct. 23, 2018 to help in the Jayme Closs search. (Jerry Holt/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS)
Jerry Holt
The search for Jayme Closs
A Barron County, Wis., sheriff's vehicle sits Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, outside the home where James Closs and Denise Closs were found fatally shot on Oct. 15. A search was being organized to find the couple's missing 13-year-old daughter, Jayme. (AP Photo/Jeff Baenen)
Jeff Baenen
The search for Jayme Closs
A sign is seen in the small town of Barron, Wis., Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, where 13-year-old Jayme Closs was discovered missing Oct. 15 after her parents were found fatally shot at their home. A search was being organized to find the couple's missing daughter. (AP Photo/Jeff Baenen)
Jeff Baenen
The search for Jayme Closs
People attend a gathering during a moment of silence for Jayme Closs at the Barron High School Football Stadium in Barron, Wis., Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. Authorities revealed they're looking for two vehicles in connection with the disappearance of the Wisconsin girl whose parents were gunned down last week, calling on hundreds of volunteers to resume a ground search. State, local and federal investigators have been searching for Closs since early Oct. 15, when deputies discovered someone had broken into the family's rural Barron home and shot her parents to death. (Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via AP)
Jerry Holt
The search for Jayme Closs
People attend a gathering during a moment of silence for Jayme Closs at the Barron High School Football Stadium, Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. Authorities revealed they're looking for two vehicles in connection with the disappearance of the Wisconsin girl whose parents were gunned down last week, calling on hundreds of volunteers to resume a ground search. State, local and federal investigators have been searching for Closs since early Oct. 15, when deputies discovered someone had broken into the family's rural Barron home and shot her parents to death. (Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via AP)
Jerry Holt
The search for Jayme Closs
A group of volunteers searched the ditches along highway 8, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, in Barron, Wis., near the home where 13-year-old Jayme Closs lived with her parents James, and Denise. (Jerry Holt /Star Tribune via AP)
Jerry Holt
The search for Jayme Closs
People attend a gathering during a moment of silence for Jayme Closs at the Barron High School Football Stadium in Barron, Wis., Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. Authorities revealed they're looking for two vehicles in connection with the disappearance of the Wisconsin girl whose parents were gunned down last week, calling on hundreds of volunteers to resume a ground search. State, local and federal investigators have been searching for Closs since early Oct. 15, when deputies discovered someone had broken into the family's rural Barron home and shot her parents to death. (Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via AP)
Jerry Holt
The search for Jayme Closs
Chris Kroeze, a contestant from the show The Voice, performs during a vigil for Jayme Closs at the Barron High School Football Stadium in Barron, Wis., Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. Authorities revealed they're looking for two vehicles in connection with the disappearance of the Wisconsin girl whose parents were gunned down last week, calling on hundreds of volunteers to resume a ground search. State, local and federal investigators have been searching for Closs since early Oct. 15, when deputies discovered someone had broken into the family's rural Barron home and shot her parents to death. (Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via AP)
Jerry Holt
The search for Jayme Closs
A group of volunteers searched the ditches along highway 8, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, in Barron, Wis., in near the home where 13-year-old Jayme Closs lived with her parents James, and Denise. (Jerry Holt /Star Tribune via AP)
Jerry Holt
The search for Jayme Closs
People attend a gathering during a moment of silence for Jayme Closs at the Barron High School Football Stadium in Barron, Wis., Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. Authorities revealed they're looking for two vehicles in connection with the disappearance of the Wisconsin girl whose parents were gunned down last week, calling on hundreds of volunteers to resume a ground search. State, local and federal investigators have been searching for Closs since early Oct. 15, when deputies discovered someone had broken into the family's rural Barron home and shot her parents to death. (Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via AP)
Jerry Holt
The search for Jayme Closs
Joan Smrekar talked about the night that she heard two gunshots at the home were where 13-year-old Jayme Closs parents James, and Denise was killed Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, in Barron, Wis. (Jerry Holt /Star Tribune via AP)
Jerry Holt
The search for Jayme Closs
Wisconsin DNR warden supervisor Russell T Fell selected 100 volunteers to searched the ditches along highway 8 Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, in Barron, Wis., near the home where 13-year-old Jayme Closs lived with her parents James, and Denise. (Jerry Holt /Star Tribune via AP)
Jerry Holt
The search for Jayme Closs
A group of volunteers searched the ditches along highway 8 Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, in Barron, Wis., near the home where 13-year-old Jayme Closs lived with her parents James, and Denise. (Jerry Holt /Star Tribune via AP)
Jerry Holt
The search for Jayme Closs
Wisconsin DNR warden Supervisor Russell T Fell selected 100 volunteers to searched the ditches along highway 8, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, in Barron, Wis., near the home where 13-year-old Jayme Closs lived with her parents James, and Denise. (Jerry Holt /Star Tribune via AP)
Jerry Holt
The search for Jayme Closs
A Barron County Sheriff's vehicle parks outside the home where 13-year-old Jayme Closs lived with her parents James and Denise in October. A month later after her parents were murdered and she disappeared, there are many more questions than answers.
Jerry Holt, Star Tribune
The search for Jayme Closs
Barron County Sheriff's remained at the scene of the home where 13-year-old Jayme Closs lived with her parents James, and Denise Wednesday Oct. 17, 2018 in Barron, Wis. Investigators have been searching for 13-year-old Jayme Closs since deputies responding to a 911 call early Monday found her parents dead in their home in Barron. The girl, who was ruled out as a suspect on the first day, was gone when deputies arrived. (Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via AP)
Jerry Holt
The search for Jayme Closs
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald speaks during a press conference about 13-year-old Jayme Closs who has been missing since her parents were found dead in their home Wednesday Oct. 17, 2018 in Barron, Wis. Investigators have been searching for 13-year-old Jayme Closs since deputies responding to a 911 call early Monday found her parents dead in their home in Barron. The girl, who was ruled out as a suspect on the first day, was gone when deputies arrived. (Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via AP)
Jerry Holt
The search for Jayme Closs
This undated photo provided by Barron County, Wis., Sheriff’s Department, shows Jayme Closs. Authorities say that Closs, a missing teenage girl, could be in danger after two adults were found dead at a home in Barron, Wis., on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. (Courtesy of Barron County Sheriff’s Department via AP)
HONS
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.