Try 1 month for 99¢

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald took to Twitter Thursday afternoon to debunk a rumor that heavy law enforcement presence in southeastern Wisconsin was related to Jayme Closs' disappearance.

Media outlets reported that officials from the Franklin Police Department, the Walworth County Sheriff's Department, the Town of East Troy police, the Milwaukee Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of Justice gathered in a rural area of Walworth County on Thursday.

A Facebook page posted a statement saying that Closs was found alive in Walworth County and details would be coming. But the post was later deleted — the page said it was hacked — and Fitzgerald tweeted that there was no change in the case.

"Jayme Closs has NOT been located — this is false news," Fitzgerald posted to Twitter. "There is a heavy law enforcement presence near Walworth Co but it is not related to Jayme Closs."

Jayme Closs has been missing since her parents, James and Denise Closs, were found fatally shot in their Barron home on Oct. 15.

Fitzgerald said next week will mark 90 days since authorities believe Jayme was abducted. He plans to update the media on Tuesday about new partners and an expanded team that’s working to find her.

Fitzgerald said this is still an active case and he’ll provide as much information as he can without jeopardizing the investigation.

Detectives have pursued thousands of tips, watched dozens of surveillance videos and spent countless hours searching for Jayme, but their efforts haven’t yielded any suspects.

+26 Photos: The search for Jayme Closs

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.