Eau Claire man convicted of eighth drunken driving offense

An Eau Claire man was convicted of his eighth drunken driving offense on Monday.

Jason N. Rickey, 48, 4808 E. Hamilton Ave., pleaded guilty in Chippewa County Court.

However, Judge James Isaacson didn’t accept the plea at this time. Defense attorney William Laman said Rickey recently had a medical procedure and is not in good physical condition to be incarcerated. Laman previously submitted a letter to the court from Rickey’s doctor about his condition.

Rickey appeared via Zoom conference call. Laman said Rickey should be 80% recovered from his medical procedure by May 1. Isaacson warned Rickey that there is a joint agreement in this case that a prison sentence is recommended.

“I will delay that until he is in a more appropriate place for sentencing,” Isaacson said.

Isaacson then set a hearing for May 25 to formally accept Rickey’s plea and conduct the sentencing.

According to the criminal complaint, Rickey was arrested April 4 when he showed up to the Chippewa County Jail on his motorcycle. He told a Chippewa Falls police officer he had arrived to bail out a woman who was in the jail.

However, the officer observed signs of intoxication, and Rickey failed field sobriety tests. He had a .22 blood-alcohol level.

Along with the OWI conviction, Rickey also was cited for failure to take a test.

Court records show Rickey was convicted of his seventh drunken driving offense in Chippewa County Court in 2009 and was ordered to serve one year in jail.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0