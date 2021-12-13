 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Eau Claire man convicted of eighth drunken driving offense

  • 0
Jason Rickey_MUG
CHIPPEWA HERALD

An Eau Claire man was convicted of his eighth drunken driving offense on Monday.

Jason N. Rickey, 48, 4808 E. Hamilton Ave., pleaded guilty in Chippewa County Court.

However, Judge James Isaacson didn’t accept the plea at this time. Defense attorney William Laman said Rickey recently had a medical procedure and is not in good physical condition to be incarcerated. Laman previously submitted a letter to the court from Rickey’s doctor about his condition.

Rickey appeared via Zoom conference call. Laman said Rickey should be 80% recovered from his medical procedure by May 1. Isaacson warned Rickey that there is a joint agreement in this case that a prison sentence is recommended.

“I will delay that until he is in a more appropriate place for sentencing,” Isaacson said.

Isaacson then set a hearing for May 25 to formally accept Rickey’s plea and conduct the sentencing.

According to the criminal complaint, Rickey was arrested April 4 when he showed up to the Chippewa County Jail on his motorcycle. He told a Chippewa Falls police officer he had arrived to bail out a woman who was in the jail.

People are also reading…

However, the officer observed signs of intoxication, and Rickey failed field sobriety tests. He had a .22 blood-alcohol level.

Along with the OWI conviction, Rickey also was cited for failure to take a test.

Court records show Rickey was convicted of his seventh drunken driving offense in Chippewa County Court in 2009 and was ordered to serve one year in jail.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Boy charged in school deaths to stay in adult jail

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News