Eau Claire man faces DWI charge

An Eau Claire man has been charged with his fifth drunk-driving offense after being stopped on U.S. 53 near Bloomer.
Devon M. Thronson, 27, 3861 N. Shore Drive, also was charged in Chippewa County Court with failure to install an ignition interlock device. He was released from jail on a signature bond and he will return to court Sept. 9.
According to the criminal complaint, the Chippewa County dispatch center received a call about a vehicle deviating from his lane of traffic on July 18. An officer located Thronson’s car as it headed southbound on U.S. 53 in the town of Woodmohr. A blood draw showed he had a .208 blood-alcohol level.
Online court records show Thronson was convicted of his fourth drunk-driving offense in 2013.
