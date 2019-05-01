An Eau Claire man is accused of dealing large amounts of LSD, marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms and fortifying his residence to keep out intruders.
Joshua S. Merrell, 22, is charged in Eau Claire County Court with five felony charges related to the possession and delivery of the three drugs.
He is also charged with a felony count of maintaining a drug trafficking place and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Merrell is scheduled to make his initial court appearance today.
According to the criminal complaint:
A confidential informant told Eau Claire police Feb. 28 illegal drugs could be purchased from Merrell.
The informant laid out a “menu” of drugs that could be ordered from Merrell.
Police made arrangements with the informant to conduct a controlled buy of 60 tabs of LSD from Merrell.
The informant bought the LSD for $200 at Merrell’s residence.
During the transaction, Merrell spoke of receiving numerous packages per week through the mail.
Merrell said he obtains his product through the “dark web.”
Merrell was in the midst of making another sale while the informant was present.
The informant observed a substantial amount of marijuana in Merrell’s residence.
The informant said there was a camera overlooking the front door of Merrell’s residence. On a TV inside the residence, the informant could see a four-panel display of security camera video feed.
On March 14, police made arrangements with an informant to buy six vials of psilocybin from Merrell for $200.
The informant made the transaction at Merrell’s residence.
Police executed a search warrant at Merrell’s residence on March 28.
The front door of the residence was fortified with steel plates. The two interior doors were barricaded from the inside, making it difficult for anyone to breach from the exterior of the apartment.
All of the windows had plywood across them for further fortification of the residence.
Inside the residence, authorities found 1,408 grams of liquid psilocybin or psilocybin mushrooms, five sheets of LSD blotter paper with more than 1,700 dosage units, more than five pounds of marijuana, 30 pieces of drug paraphernalia, 15 synthetic urine test kits and counterfeit money.
If convicted of the felony charges, Merrell could be sentenced to up to 34 years in prison.
