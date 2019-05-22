An Eau Claire man pleaded no contest to misdemeanor battery and a sixth charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated Wednesday.
Jason D. Lucht, 45, was previously charged with three counts of second-degree sexual assault as well as the OWI.
The charges stemmed from a February 2018 incident in the town of Lafayette.
Chippewa County District attorney Wade Newell noted the change from three felony sexual assault charges to one misdemeanor, in addition to the OWI charge, during the plea hearing.
“Obviously, it’s a significant reduction in charge,” Newell said. “That was at the request of the victim.”
According to a criminal complaint, a woman told law enforcement Lucht had sexually assaulted her on Feb. 10, 2018 in the town of Lafayette.
Lucht was banging on the window of her residence, and she let him in, the complaint stated.
According to the complaint, the victim said Lucht sat down next to her, began to make sexual advances, and began to attack her, and that Lucht forcefully held her down, took off her clothes and tried to have sex with her.
After Lucht allegedly forced sexual contact with her, the victim was able to eventually talk Lucht into leaving, the complaint stated.
Lucht’s vehicle was stopped by law enforcement on 50th Avenue in the town of Lafayette. A preliminary breath test test administered to Lucht set his blood-alcohol content at 0.15 percent, almost twice the state’s 0.08 percent limit for sober drivers.
Lucht’s previous alcohol-related convictions include a 1996 OWI in Dane County, 1999 and 2004 OWIs in Columbia County, a 2005 OWI in Juneau County and a 2016 OWI in Sauk County, the complaint stated.
A sentencing hearing will be held at 9 a.m. Sept. 3 at the Chippewa County Courthouse.
