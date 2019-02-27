An Eau Claire man has entered not guilty pleas to a number of charges in Chippewa County Court, including armed robbery.
Michael Pierce, 45, is charged with armed robbery, aggravated battery intending to do great bodily harm, burglary armed with a dangerous weapon and possession of methamphetamine from a 2018 incident in which Pierce allegedly stabbed a man and forced him to withdraw cash from an ATM.
Pierce entered not guilty due to mental disease or defect to all four counts.
He will be evaluated and a review hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. April 29 at the Chippewa County Courthouse.
In September 2018, Chippewa Falls police responded to HSHS St. Joseph Hospital to speak with a man who had suffered multiple stab wounds.
According to police, the man said he was stabbed by Pierce, his former roommate and employee.
Pierce, armed with “several knives,” went to the man’s home to confront him about a debt, the man told officers. Pierce stabbed the man “several times,” then forced him to withdraw money at an ATM, police said.
An officer responding to the scene found Pierce and took him into custody, police said.
