EC man arrested for sexual assault at group home

An Eau Claire man remains in the Chippewa County Jail after being arrested for sexual assault at a group home.

Adam R. Noskoviak, 31, 5328 Prill Road, appeared for a bond hearing Tuesday before Judge James Isaacson on possible charges of second-degree sexual assault, disorderly conduct, battery and threats to law enforcement.

Isaacson ordered Noskoviak to be held on a $2,500 cash bond, with a requirement he have no contact with the victim or the home. A return court date is set for Oct. 20. As of Thursday afternoon, Noskoviak hadn’t posted bond.

The Lake Hallie Police Department investigating.

“He’s in a group home facility, and he apparently attempted to sexually assault a worker there,” said Lake Hallie police chief Cal Smokowicz. “When they went to arrest him, he fought them off. They had to ‘taze’ him. One officer suffered a minor injury.”

According to state court records, Noskoviak was convicted in 2016 of possessing meth and OWI-3rd offense, and in 2017 was convicted of possessing drugs and possessing a short-barreled shotgun; he was ordered to serve 180 days in jail and was placed on probation for five years.

