CHIPPEWA FALLS -- An Eau Claire man will serve three years in prison after being convicted of writing $138,290 in bad checks to five area busnesses.
Ryan M. Sturz, 37, 3118 Fosom St., pleaded guilty last week in Chippewa County Court to one count of theft-false representation in excess of $100,000.
Judge James Isaacson ordered the prison sentence, along with three years of extended supervision.
Isaacson also is requiring Sturz to write letters of apology to the businesses he stole from. Sturz cannot have any contact with those businesses, except the apology letters. The sentence is concurrent to any other sentences Sturz is serving.
The thefts occurred in June and July 2018. According to the criminal complaint, a Chippewa County Deputy was contacted by Tractor Central, located in the town of Tilden, because Sturz had purchased equipment from a check, which apparently came from a closed account.
An investigation showed Sturz wrote several checks in June and July to five area businesses from a closed account for “Top Notch Lawn, Tree & Snow Service LLC.”
The checks were: $22,363 to Tractor Central, $21,875 and $11,561 to Zacho Sports Center, $15,400 and $5,109 to Union Trailer & Power Equipment, $33,816 to Markquart Motors and $28,166 to Boaters Choice Marine.
Law enforcement interviewed Sturz on Aug. 3, 2018, who admitted he had a cocaine habit and had written the worthless checks. Most of the items he purchased from the closed accounts have been returned to their businesses.
